Man pleads guilty, apologizes for role in officer's killing

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of hiding evidence and running away when a Gwinnett County police officer was murdered last year, now says he's sorry.
Isaiah Pretlow says he panicked when his friend shot Officer Antwan Toney and that's why he ran away and hid evidence.
Pretlow was in the car with his gang leader when Tafarree Maynard opened fire on police, killing Toney. Maynard was shot and killed by police during the manhunt.
Pretlow pleaded guilty Tuesday over his involvement in Toney's death.
