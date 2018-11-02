  • ‘He's innocent': Mom defends son in car when friend killed Gwinnett officer

    By: Rikki Klaus

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - There are new developments in the case of slain Officer Antwan Toney. 

    Isaiah Pretlow, who is accused of pointing a gun at another officer during a October manhunt, appeared in court Friday, where the judge denied him bond.

    The judge said there was enough evidence to keep the 19-year-old in jail in Lawrenceville.

    But the suspect's mom spoke with Channel 2 Action News for the first time, saying her son is totally innocent.

    Pretlow's mother said her son, who's accused of aggravated assault, was scared, as his friend allegedly opened fire from his mom's car in unincorporated Snellville, hitting Officer Toney.

