Inmate in handcuffs escapes after jumping from hospital window, police say

Police are searching for an escaped inmate who jumped from a 2nd story hospital window in handcuffs.
Channel 2's Chris Jose is in Marietta, where Wellstar Kennestone Hospital is on lockdown while they search for him.
Police have issued a BOLO.
We're working to learn more about the inmate for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
#BREAKING: Suspect escapes from Kennestone Hospital, Cobb police confirm. Police say he jumped from a 2nd story window. BOLO for the man issued. Live at Noon. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/XkNWZbxmrA— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) November 2, 2018
