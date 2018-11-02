  • Mother arrested for causing 'major' disruption at son's elementary school

    By: Tom Jones

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A mother was arrested at an elementary school after school officials said she caused a disruption. 

    Channel 2's Tom Jones was is in Clayton County at Suder Elementary School where the incident happened. 

    Jones spoke to a friend of the woman, who said she felt her children had been bullied and went to the school to confront staff. The friend said she didn't intend to be violent and never threatened anyone. 

