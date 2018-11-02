Mother arrested for causing 'major' disruption at son's elementary school

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A mother was arrested at an elementary school after school officials said she caused a disruption.
Channel 2's Tom Jones was is in Clayton County at Suder Elementary School where the incident happened.
Jones spoke to a friend of the woman, who said she felt her children had been bullied and went to the school to confront staff. The friend said she didn't intend to be violent and never threatened anyone.
We're working to learn what the mother's concerns were for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Judge orders Georgia to make it easier for new US citizens to vote
- Inmate slips handcuffs, escapes after jumping from hospital window, police say
- Missing girl's mom says she got texts indicating girl was kidnapped
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}