ATLANTA - Atlanta Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.
According to police, Japorcha Wilson’s mother reported her daughter missing and possibly kidnapped on Thursday.
Wilson’s mother said she last saw her daughter on Booker Street in Southwest Atlanta on Oct. 26. She said she started getting text messages on Oct. 27 indicating her daughter may have been kidnapped.
Investigators are working to verify the information provided to them.
Wilson is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and about 165 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Adult Missing Persons unit at 404-546-4235.
