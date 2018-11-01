  • Teacher catches fire after science class experiment goes wrong

    By: Tony Thomas

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has obtained video of the moment a science experiment went wrong in a classroom Wednesday at Duluth High School. 

    Students said it was just a routine fun experiment for Halloween, until everything blew up. 

    The experiment -- involving fire, a ramp and a pumpkin -- erupted, sending a fireball around the teacher identified as Ms. Cook.

    Channel 2's Tony Thomas has confirmed that Cook is going to be OK.

    A student takes Thomas through the explosion and the fire that sent the teacher to the hospital, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories