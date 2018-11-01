GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has obtained video of the moment a science experiment went wrong in a classroom Wednesday at Duluth High School.
Students said it was just a routine fun experiment for Halloween, until everything blew up.
The experiment -- involving fire, a ramp and a pumpkin -- erupted, sending a fireball around the teacher identified as Ms. Cook.
Channel 2's Tony Thomas has confirmed that Cook is going to be OK.
