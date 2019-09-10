  • Student in custody after weapon found at DeKalb County high school

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A student has been taken into custody after a weapon was found on campus in DeKalb County.

    Lithonia High School was placed under a temporary lockdown following a report of a student with a weapon.

    "DeKalb County School District Police officers responded swiftly and conducted an investigation on-site. As a result of that investigation, a student has been taken into custody and a weapon has been recovered," the school district said in a statement to Channel 2 Action News. 

