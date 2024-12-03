Man faces more charges in Gwinnett County drive-by that killed 45-year-old woman at home

SUWANEE, Ga. — A 23-year-old man accused of killing a 45-year-old woman during a drive-by shooting now faces additional charges for the crime.

Nicole Winds Clemons died in the Nov. 22 shooting on Baxley Village Trail. Suwanee police arrested Christian Marcus Ware Lessington.

Suwanee police initially charged Lessington with three counts of aggravated assault for the shooting.

On Monday, they announced more charges: felony murder, criminal damage to property, possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony and felony possession, manufacturing, distributing or selling marijuana.

According to officers, Lessington was trying to shoot a man, but instead shot and killed his mother, Clemons. Lessington also lived in the neighborhood, police said.

After the drive-by shooting, police were able to catch Lessington after he crashed his car while trying to drive away, rupturing a tire in the process.

Police said previously that this was the first homicide in Suwanee in two years. Officers have not revealed why Lessington was trying to shoot Clemons’ son.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Lieutenant Byun at 770-904-7650.

