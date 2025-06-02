‘A little worried:’ Back-to-back shootings at Snellville park have visitors on edge

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A place built for play was filled with violence over the weekend in Snellville, as police investigated two unrelated, back-to-back shootings.

Snellville police responded to two shootings at Briscoe Park within 24 hours of each other.

Officials say officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on Sunday around 2:30 p.m., following a domestic incident.

The night before, around 9 p.m., a group of teens got into a fight that ended in a shootout. Officials say five people were injured, with four transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Authorities say the victims were between the ages of 14 and 17.

A witness who shared video with Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter said they heard what sounded like dozens of gunshots.

The back-to-back shootings had some parkgoers on edge Sunday, including Shaka Diarrassouba.

“I saw a lot of police cars, so I was a little worried and concerned,” said Diarrassouba.

Police have not revealed any motives or suspects in either shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents is urged to call SPD at 770-985-3555.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the surrounding area.

