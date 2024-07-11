Gwinnett landscaper rescues kitten after someone throws it out car window in plastic bag

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta landscaper was working when he saw someone dump a plastic bag out of a car with a kitten inside.

He ran into traffic to rescue the animal and was able to get to it before the kitten was hit by a car.

He took the animal to a local vet, who treated the kitten and said that unfortunately, that sort of scenario is not uncommon.

