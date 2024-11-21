Husky shot, killed after getting stuck in an animal trap in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man was arrested on animal cruelty charges after police said he shot and killed a husky on Wednesday.

Gwinnett officers received a call from an animal trapper, identified as 78-year-old Richard Beatty Hart, who said he shot a dog that had gotten captured in one of its traps.

Hart told police that the husky had been chasing his cats.

Hart was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies, and reckless conduct.

Police say if you see a trapped domesticated animal, you are advised to call 911 to ensure the animal is “safely and professionally removed.”

