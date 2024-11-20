Laken Riley murder: Guilty verdict brings some closure to community rocked by student’s killing

ATHENS, Ga. — Many students have been glued to the Laken Riley murder trial and were not surprised by Wednesday’s verdict or sentencing.

People in Athens told Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes that hearing the guilty verdict felt like a formality to many people in the community because they knew Jose Ibarra killed an innocent student and it was confirmation for them when Ibarra took a bench trial over a jury.

But they were surprised by one thing Wednesday, how Ibarra showed no emotion or remorse

“He had no emotion. It’s like, is that a demon?” Carlin Swartz said.

Swartz said she couldn’t believe Ibarra could just sit in court never changing his facial expression even after a judge found him guilty of murdering Riley.

She works near the courthouse where the trial ended Wednesday afternoon.

“When I parked this morning, it just hit me. It’s like her parents, her family are in there,” Swartz said.

Taylor Williams has been following the trial as well. She’s a freshman who started at the University of Georgia after the murder.

“I think typically UGA is a safer place, so to know that it happened was very scary for me William said. “My mom told me to make sure you’re moving with groups of people, don’t go out late at night and everything.”

Williams said she feels safer when she’s with friends.

“It’s very frightening to be a young woman and being alone. I try not to be alone. That’s my biggest thing. That’s what that has taught me, that case,” Williams said.

Many students believe there are more monsters out there capable of what Ibarra did.

D’andre Smith is glad Ibarra will never be able to terrorize Athens again.

“I’m actually pretty glad that he did because if it was somebody in my family, I know I would want justice served for that person as well,” Smith said.

It’ll take some time for people to get over the shock of what happened in Athens. People who Fernandes spoke with said the guilty verdict does bring some closure to the community.

