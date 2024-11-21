Overnight fire ‘destroys’ bar at Atlanta restaurant as firefighters faced challenges

ATLANTA — Using more than 30 firefighters, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department says they put out a fire at a southwest Atlanta restaurant in about 30 minutes.

According to fire officials at the scene, the fire itself started in the kitchen and bar area and “pretty much completely destroyed” the back half of the Spice House restaurant on Cascade Road.

The fire itself started around 1:30 a.m. Fire crews arrived on the scene within minutes, according to AFRD.

Working to put out the fire, a battalion chief said the challenges their crews faced were getting access to water on-site and the “sheer volume of fire in the building” while they worked to extinguish the flames.

While the fire is out, AFRD said the whole backside, along the whole length of the restaurant, is destroyed.

Fortunately, a search of the building found no victims inside, and no firefighters were injured while working to put the fire out.

Investigators are working to determine what started the fire.

