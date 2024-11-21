Man stole $5K in cash from a car sitting outside a Henry County home

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police are trying to determine who stole thousands of dollars in cash from a car in Henry County.
On Sept. 16, at around 2 pm, a man pulled into the driveway of a home on Homestead Road in Rex.
The man can be seen on surveillance video exiting his blue Ford SUV and approaching the victim’s car.
The man opened the unlocked driver’s side door, reached inside, and took an envelope containing $5,000 in cash.
The man then drove away.
If anyone has information about his identity, police ask you to call Detective E. Luciano at 770-288-8278, the Henry County non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121, or you can text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.
