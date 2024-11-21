Man chased people with a knife in popular Gwinnett County park

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man’s arrest at Tribble Mill Park in Gwinnett County is raising alarms after police say he chased people with a knife while they were out for a walk.

It’s the second disturbing incident at the park since Saturday, according to police.

Madison Smolarsky told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that she was out for her regular walk when she saw a man following her before she says he sexually harassed her.

“I just immediately got like a sinking feeling in my stomach,” she said.

It happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, according to police.

“He starts walking fast, and then I start running, and then he starts running like even faster,” she said.

The Gwinnett County mother says others helped chase the man away from her while she was on the phone with 911. He left the area before police arrived.

“He was getting off to the fact that I was terrified of him,” she said.

This is the second troubling report from the park within five days. On Saturday, a couple reported to police that another man, identified as Keyontay Tarver, chased them with a knife.

“It just seems like people are too comfortable, and they do not care,” Smolarky said.

Police arrested Tarver that same day after receiving multiple 911 calls about a man with a knife.

Gwinnett County police stress that they regularly patrol parks and respond swiftly to 911 calls, though they acknowledge they were not at the park during either incident.

“The security of our parks is extremely important to us,” said Sgt. Collin Flynn of the Gwinnett County Police. “Unfortunately, it so happened that at both times that these instances happened, we did not have an officer in the actual park.”

Smolarsky, thankful that nearby walkers intervened to chase the stranger away, says additional safety measures are needed.

“There needs to be cameras,” she said. “They need to put up some type of, you know, little checkpoints where you’re in danger you can push a button to shoot off an alarm,” she suggested.

Tarver, who police say had been living in a tent at the park, is now in the Gwinnett County Jail facing aggravated assault charges. He’s also been banned from the park.

In a statement, a county spokesperson wrote:

“Gwinnett County is committed to ensuring our parks remain safe and welcoming for all residents and visitors. The recent incidents at Tribble Mill Park are concerning, and we take them very seriously. We are working closely with Gwinnett Police to assess the situation and determine appropriate next steps. Anyone who experiences or witnesses suspicious or threatening behavior in any of our parks is encouraged to immediately contact police. Public safety is our top priority, and we remain dedicated to promoting an environment where everyone can enjoy our parks with peace of mind. For ongoing updates and park safety tips, please visit GwinnettParks.com.”

