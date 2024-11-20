Rain moving out, coldest air of the season is on the way this week

A few more showers are moving through metro Atlanta to start your Wednesday morning. Behind the rain, the wind will pick up and temperatures will start to fall.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says wind gusts over 30 mph are possible later Wednesday.

Monahan says the coldest air of the season will start to move in as we head into Thursday.

We’re tracking showers plus temperatures to expect in your neighborhood, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Showers and clouds clearing early then mostly sunny by late afternoon

Coldest air of the season so far rushes in Thursday into the weekend

Lows in the 30s, highs in the 50s late this week

Last bit of rain moving through North Georgia Wednesday morning





