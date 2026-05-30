Metro Atlanta county warns parents about curfew

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents about the continued enforcement of juvenile curfews as summer approaches.

This ordinance applies to minors 16 years of age and younger. Violators are subject to fines.

The juvenile curfew hours for minors are 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays. On weekends, the curfew is in effect from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Minors are exempt from these restrictions if they are accompanied by a parent, guardian or a person who has lawful care or custody of the minor.

Additionally, minors traveling home after curfew from school activities, religious activities or public entertainment such as movies, plays or sporting events must be home within 30 minutes of the event ending.

Emergency errands for a person with lawful care or custody of the minor are also exceptions to the curfew.

Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputies are dedicated to enforcing the juvenile curfew ordinance, the sheriff’s office said.

For additional information regarding the ordinance, residents can refer to the official website.

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