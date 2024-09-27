Hurricane Helene: Gwinnett County Emergency Management prepares for damage across county

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — It’s a powerful and fast-moving storm system, Gwinnett County leaders say they’re working to stay ahead of.

“Right now it’s the combination of that additional rain with the tropical storm-forced winds,” Michael Shaw said to Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln.

Shaw is the county’s Director of Emergency Management, he Gwinnett county leaders gathered in the county’s emergency response room Thursday to assess and strategize their preparation plan.

“We could see tropical storm-force winds,” Shaw said.

Shaw says they’re coordinating with all cities and the police department within the county.

Emergency Management says they’re also keeping an eye on areas like Indian Trail Road, Woodward Crossing Boulevard and roads near the Yellow River, which Shaw says are historically known for flooding.

“We want to be ready, we want to be prepared,” Lweis Cooksey said.

Director of Transportation Lewis Cooksey says it’s all hands on deck for his department.

“We have slightly over 100 team members and we will be working in shifts throughout this event,” Cooksey said.

Cooksey says the department will remove road debris, fallen trees, and road closures.

“We need everyone’s help, and the best way they can help us is to stay off the roads until we can get them open and passable,” Cooksey says.

Shaw says they will have people staying overnight to monitor these conditions.

