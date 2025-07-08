Gwinnett driver survives crash with fleeing felon who had 5-year-old in car

LILBURN, Ga. — Victor Arellano was driving his pickup truck on Arcado Road last Monday afternoon when a wanted felon slammed into him while fleeing from police.

Joseph Harris was allegedly speeding away from Lilburn Police with his 5-year-old daughter in the car when he crashed into Arellano’s truck and another car around 2 p.m.

Police say an officer had called off the pursuit when speeds became too dangerous, but Harris continued fleeing at high speeds with his daughter, who was not secured in a car seat or seatbelt.

Ring camera video captured the violent crash as Harris ran a red light at Lawrenceville Highway and slammed into Arellano’s truck.

“We saw the car coming from the opposite side and he was passing cars, at least three or four cars,” Arellano said. “I just grabbed the steering wheel and just push on the brake and just close my eyes.”

Despite the violent impact that totaled his truck and damaged his trailer, Arellano walked away without serious injuries.

“I’m just thankful that I didn’t get hurt,” he said.

Arellano said he holds no anger toward Harris, but expressed concern about the child’s safety.

“He could have killed us and him and the daughter,” Arellano said. “I wouldn’t have never took that chance.”

After the crash, Harris grabbed his injured daughter and fled into the woods to try and escape, according to police.

Police from multiple agencies captured Harris when he emerged from the woods. The 5-year-old, Jaida, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

She is recovering with her mother. Her family launched an online fundraiser to help with medical and transportation expenses after her car was totaled.

