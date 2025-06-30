Wanted felon leads Lilburn police on high-speed chase with 5-year-old daughter in car, officials say

LILBURN, Ga. — Police say a five-year-old is lucky to be alive after her father led officers on a chase Monday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., a Lilburn officer noticed a vehicle driven by a wanted felony suspect.

Authorities said as the officer tried to pull the car over, the suspect drove away south on Beaver Ruin Road toward Lawrenceville Highway.

LPD said the officer turned off his blue lights and did not chase the suspect.

Police said that although the officer stopped the chase, the suspect ran a red light at the intersection of Lawrenceville Highway and continued speeding south on Arcado Road.

Police said the suspect crashed his vehicle before it flipped.

According to Lilburn police, the suspect’s five-year-old daughter was in the car and not secured in a car seat at the time of the crash.

The suspect then ran into the woods to try to avoid arrest after seeking medical attention for his daughter, police said.

He eventually came out of the woods with his child and was arrested. His daughter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect, whose age and identity were not released, was taken to the Gwinnett County Jail under felony warrants.

"It truly is a remarkable that a five-year-old is alive today," LPD said.

