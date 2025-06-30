Officials ID man shot, killed while attending fraternity’s event at Atlanta park

Officials have identified a man killed in a shooting at an Atlanta park during his fraternity’s community event.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office said Anthony Pearson, 33, died on Saturday.

Witnesses told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers that Kappa Alpha Psi. Inc. fraternity had a permit for an event at Coan Park on Woodbine Avenue on Saturday.

They said just before 8 p.m., a random man walked up and got into an argument with some of the fraternity brothers. As they tried to calm him down, witnesses said the man started shooting.

One of the fraternity brothers, identified as Pearson, died at the scene, according to witnesses.

People at the park described Pearson as a mentor for the younger men in the fraternity. He is survived by his daughter.

Atlanta police said others who had their concealed carry permit fired back at the suspect, who is in critical condition. Police have not identified him.

