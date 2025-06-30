Latest outbreak of gun violence involving teens has advocates frustrated

ATLANTA — Over the past week, three shooting incidents have left one teen dead and two others injured and in the hospital.

The latest shooting happened early Sunday morning in the Mechanicsville neighborhood.

Atlanta Police say officers were called to a home on Cooper Street around 2 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound.

Medics transported the teen to the hospital.

Just days earlier, officers responded to a shooting involving a 17-year-old in Southwest Atlanta.

According to their preliminary investigation, that teen was shot in the back by gunfire coming from a car near Crestwell Circle.

A third teen lost his life earlier in the week in a shooting incident outside a Kroger in Clayton County. Clayton County police said a 17-year-old was shot and killed at the busy shopping plaza on Tara Boulevard and Tara Road Wednesday night.

Police arrested 22-year-old Yahiko West on Thursday in connection to the deadly shooting. West made his first court appearance Saturday, where a judge denied him bond.

Sunday afternoon, Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter spoke with anti-gun violence advocate Tekesia Shields, founder of Mothers Against Gang Violence. Shields says the string of shootings involving teens is deeply troubling.

“It’s letting me know somewhere, someone is not listening—or they’re not responding to the tools that are being provided," Shields said. “But the resources are available.”

She added that teen gun violence continues to plague local communities.

“We need to make sure that these teens value life—they value the resources that come with life, they value the opportunities that come with life," Shields said.

No arrests or motives have been announced in the two Atlanta shootings, but Atlanta Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

