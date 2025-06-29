Atlanta police are hoping to identify at least 2 people accused of shooting teen on June 11

ATLANTA — An Atlanta teen is still recovering from a gunshot to his abdomen while Atlanta police are hoping someone can help them identify at least two of the suspects.

Police told Channel 2 the shooting happened on June 11 at an apartment building located at 921 Westmoreland Circle in Northwest Atlanta.

The 15-year old victim was transported to the hospital after the incident, which happened shortly after 5 p.m.

Investigators with APD’s Aggravated Assault Unit say they have video showing the incident and that video gave them clean images of two of the suspects.

Police are hoping that anyone that can help them identify the suspects will reach out to them or to Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).

You do not have to give your name or any identifying information in order to be eligible for a reward of up to $5000.

©2025 Cox Media Group