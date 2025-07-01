Ring camera video captures moment Lilburn suspect crashes car with 5-year-old daughter inside

LILBURN, Ga. — A Ring porch camera captured the moment a blue car, speeding away from a police traffic stop, crashed into another car and truck.

Police say at the time, the driver’s 5-year-old daughter was inside the car and unrestrained.

“My son, he just called me in a panic, like ‘Mommy, there was an explosion right outside our house, the whole house shook,” said neighbor Bianca Hicks.

Hicks told Channel 2’s Tom Regan she wasn’t home at the time of the crash, but the surveillance camera on her doorbell recorded the multi-vehicle collision.

“It was horrible. The whole street was blocked for like about an hour,” said Hicks.

Lilburn police say Tuesday afternoon, a patrol officer identified the driver of a blue car, 39-year-old Joseph Harris, as wanted on outstanding felony warrants.

The officer attempted to stop Harris. He slowed down but then sped off. The officer decided against a pursuit.

“He continued down Arcado Road, where he ended up crashing head-on with another vehicle, with two other vehicles,” said Lilburn Ofc. Veronica Arnold.

Harris grabbed his daughter and got out of his wrecked car and ran into some woods nearby. Lilburn police and Gwinnett deputies set up a perimeter to search for the suspect, who eventually surrendered.

“The child was fine. She had minor lacerations on her face, but overall, she’s OK,” said Arnold.

Harris is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail on numerous charges, including child cruelty.

Police say the little girl is lucky to be alive.

“The fact that the car flipped, and she wasn’t secure in the car, it’s incredible she was walking,” said Arnold.

Police said no one involved in the crash was seriously hurt.

