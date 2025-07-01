Covington police lieutenant charged with DUI

COVINGTON, Ga. — A high-ranking Covington officer was arrested in connection with a June DUI investigation, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

On June 12, around 12:25 a.m., the Covington Police Department asked GSP to help with a DUI investigation at the intersection of Williams Street and Elm Street.

GSP said the trooper was told Covington officers were out with an off-duty Covington police lieutenant who was suspected of being under the influence.

The lieutenant was later identified as 52-year-old Amos Miller.

Troopers latner noticed a white SUV stopped in the intersection of Elm Street and Williams Street. The driver was identified as Miller.

GSP said Miller had an open can of Blue Moon in his hand.

According to GSP, the 52-year-old did not remember how he got to the intersection.

Troopers said they noticed Miller’s eyes were dilated and conducted field sobriety tests. At one point during the tests, the lieutenant almost fell over, causing the trooper to grab him.

Miller was arrested and charged with improper stopping in a roadway, DUI and open container.

He was booked into the Newton County Jail.

The Covington Police Department issued the following statement that says in part:

The Covington Police Department confirms that Lieutenant Al Miller, who serves in an administrative capacity within the Support Services Division, was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI).

“This incident is deeply disappointing and does not reflect the values or standards of the Covington Police Department,” said Interim Chief Brent Fuesting. “Our department holds its officers to the highest standards of personal and professional conduct, both on and off duty. A DUI offense not only endangers our publics lives; it also erodes public confidence in our profession. We will not tolerate behavior that undermines the integrity of our agency or the trust of the community we serve.”

The Covington Police Department remains committed to transparency, accountability, and upholding the law without exception. Additional updates will be provided as appropriate.

Miller has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

