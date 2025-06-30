North Korean agents steal nearly $1 million in cryptocurrency from Buckhead business: FBI

ATLANTA — An Atlanta small business was one of two businesses targeted by North Korean agents, who stole nearly $1 million in cryptocurrency.

The FBI indicted Kim Kwang Jin, Kang Tae Bok, Jong Pong Ju, and Chang Nam Il on wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges.

According to the FBI, the men used fake and stolen identities to infiltrate American business as remote IT workers. They then gained their employer’s trust to gain access to the company’s virtual currency and steal it.

The Atlanta business and a Serbian company also targeted said they wouldn’t have hired the men had they known they were North Korean citizens.

All four men indicted are wanted. FBI agents are now offering a $5 million for information.

Channel 2 consumer investigative reporter Justin Gray is speaking with the business owner, for Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

