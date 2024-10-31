Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County woman murdered over money. Her killer will serve life in prison

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Timothy James Krueger and Sarai Llanos Gomez On Friday, Timothy James Krueger, 51, was found guilty Friday of malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault for the June 16, 2022, stabbing death of Sarai Llanos Gomez.

By WSBTV.com News Staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — In August, Timothy James Krueger, 51, of Duluth was found guilty in the stabbing death of a 19-year-old Sarai Llanos Gomez.

On Wednesday, Krueger was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the June 16, 2022 brutal murder of Gomez.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“This was a cruel, brutal way for this young woman to die,” District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said in August. “Ms. Llanos Gomez has two children who are motherless. This defendant was cold and calculating, and the jury’s swift verdict will deliver much-deserved justice to Ms. Llanos Gomez and to her family and loved ones.”

On the night of the murder, Krueger was involved in a dispute with Llanos Gomez about money. When she tried to leave, Krueger took a knife, stabbed her multiple times, ultimately slitting her throat.

He then cut off her clothes, wrapped her body in a blanket, carried and dumped her body in a wooded area behind a Hall County neighborhood.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We are grateful for the Court’s decision in this sentencing,” Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read