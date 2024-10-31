Gwinnett County woman murdered over money. Her killer will serve life in prison

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — In August, Timothy James Krueger, 51, of Duluth was found guilty in the stabbing death of a 19-year-old Sarai Llanos Gomez.
On Wednesday, Krueger was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the June 16, 2022 brutal murder of Gomez.
“This was a cruel, brutal way for this young woman to die,” District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said in August. “Ms. Llanos Gomez has two children who are motherless. This defendant was cold and calculating, and the jury’s swift verdict will deliver much-deserved justice to Ms. Llanos Gomez and to her family and loved ones.”
On the night of the murder, Krueger was involved in a dispute with Llanos Gomez about money. When she tried to leave, Krueger took a knife, stabbed her multiple times, ultimately slitting her throat.
He then cut off her clothes, wrapped her body in a blanket, carried and dumped her body in a wooded area behind a Hall County neighborhood.
“We are grateful for the Court’s decision in this sentencing,” Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said.
