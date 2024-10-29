Teen driver nearly hit officer during street racing takeover in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An illegal intersection takeover by street racers nearly injured an officer before a teen was arrested during a police chase in Gwinnett County over the weekend, police said.

It was Saturday at around 2:30 a.m. when officers responded to Oakland Road and Cruse Road near Lawrenceville for reports of an intersection takeover where people were laying drag and doing donuts with vehicles.

While an officer attempted to get a participant to get out of the car, police say the 18-year-old behind the wheel instead accelerated toward the officer, forcing him to jump out of the way to avoid being run over.

The officer chased the suspect at speeds that hit 75mph, according to a police report.

Eventually, police arrested Jared Sorto Rodriguez after they found him hiding in the bushes a couple of miles away.

He remains in jail without bond facing nine charges including two felonies stemming from the arrest.

“They don’t think about what they’re doing at the time,” Larry Blanton, who lives near where the takeover occurred told Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

Blanton said he’s had to replace his mailbox near his home because of reckless drivers in recent years.

He said speed bumps may help prevent accidents from occurring near homes.

“[Speed bumps] would slow them down,” he said.

It’s not the first time police have broken up a takeover at Cruse & Oakland Roads.

In March, police arrested two people after they said a street racing takeover led to another police chase.

“It’s very dangerous in the community so any effort to stop that is a high priority,” Cpl. Tebin Clack with the Gwinnett County Police Department said.

