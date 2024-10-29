Rudy Giuliani has to turn over penthouse, personal property to GA election workers by end of today

ATLANTA — Tuesday marks the deadline for Rudy Giuliani to turn over his personal property to two Georgia election workers.

A federal judge ruled on Oct. 22 that Giuliani must transfer all of his personal property “including cash accounts, jewelry and valuables, a legal claim for unpaid attorneys’ fees, and his interest in his Madison Avenue co-op apartment” to Ruby Freeman and Shay Moss.

A jury award Freeman and Moss $148 million judgement after Giuliani spread lies about them tampering with votes from the 2020 election.

The judge’s ruling stated that Giuliani must complete the transfer of property within seven days, which would be by Oct. 29. The following items are included in the property.

Penthouse apartment in Manhattan

26 luxury watches

1980 Mercedes once owned by movie star Lauren Bacall

A shirt and picture signed, respectively, by Yankees legends Joe DiMaggio and Reggie Jackson

A signed Yankee Stadium picture

Diamond ring, costume jewelry and money in certain bank accounts.

How will the items be transferred? The Associated Press reports that Giuliani can send the items to a place that Freeman and Moss choose. If he doesn’t agree, then the women may have to rent a truck and send it to his apartment or wherever the items may be.

Their lawyers are expected to receive the apartment ownership documents.

Giuliani has appealed the judgment and asked the New York judge to stop Freeman and Moss from selling any of his assets until after his appeal is completed. The judge denied his request.

Meanwhile, a judge in Florida is hearing the case regarding Giuliani’s condo in Palm Beach, Florida plus four Yankees World Series rings that Giuliani’s son claims were given to him as a gift.

