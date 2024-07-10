Creditors want investigation into $2M in legal fees Trump owes Rudy Guiliani amid bankruptcy

ATLANTA — Creditors for Ruby Giuliani told a judge this week that they want an investigation into the legal fees that former President Donald Trump owes the former New York City mayor.

According to court documents, “Under oath, (Giuliani) estimated that he is owed ‘about two million dollars’ for those services.”

In a Feb. 7 deposition, Giuliani said the Trump campaign had never paid him anything, Newsweek reported.

Giuliani filed bankruptcy after a jury awarded Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Shay Moss $148 million after they said he continued to spread lies about them tampering with votes from the 2020 election.

Last week, Giuliani filed to have his bankruptcy case changed from Chapter 11 to Chapter 7. That would allow him to sell off his assets to pay for his debt but he would not have to provide creditors with a repayment plan.

On Monday, the Creditors Committee, which is overseeing the money owed to Moss and Freeman, filed an objection to converting the case, saying, “Giuliani has treated this Court, the bankruptcy process, and the Committee the same way he treated the D.C. District Court and the Freeman Plaintiffs in the Freeman Litigation, with utter disrespect and without accountability. Giuliani is playing the delay game.”

That filing was removed on Wednesday following a hearing in front of the judge.

The creditors in this case have already expressed their frustration with Guiliani after months of trying to get complete information on his finances.

The creditors have also asked that a trustee be named to oversee Giuliani’s finances.

