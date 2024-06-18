Judge, creditors losing patience with Rudy Giuliani over lack of information in bankruptcy case

ATLANTA — The creditors for former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and the judge overseeing his bankruptcy case in New York, “aired their Frustrations with him in court on Monday,” after months of trying to get complete information on his finances, the New York Times reported.

Giuliani filed bankruptcy after a jury awarded Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Shay Moss $148 million after they said he continued to spread lies about them tampering with votes from the 2020 election.

When Giuliani filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December, he said he had less than $10 million in assets but more than $100 million in debt.

Last month, creditors asked a bankruptcy judge to appoint a trustee to oversee Guiliani’s finances because they claim he is hiding his spending and income from them.

As we reported last week, court documents have shown that Giuliani has spent more than $200,000 since filing for bankruptcy about six months ago.

Currently, Giuliani is living off of income that he is making from speaking events, personal services, his podcast, and his line of coffee called “Rudy Coffee.”

“There are reasons to be very concerned here,” Judge Sean H. Lane of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York said at the end of a nearly three-hour hearing, the Times reported.

The newspaper also reported that the U.S. Trustee’s office, which is a division of the Justice Department, is also losing patience with Giuliani.

The representative for the office, Andrea Schwartz, said the government was prepared to file a motion to dismiss the case.

RELATED STORIES:

“If granted, such a motion could result in Mr. Giuliani’s losing the protection of his assets that bankruptcy provides. His main assets include his homes in New York and Florida and personal belongings like his New York Yankees World Series rings,” the Times reported.

Schwartz told the judge that she has been trying to get a hold of Giuliani’s bankruptcy lawyers for some time to talk about the hiring of lawyers to represent him in other cases.

Giuliani is required to file a notification with the bankruptcy court if they hire additional lawyers, the Times said.

An attorney for Giuliani has appeared in court here in Fulton County, as well as in New Hampshire.

“All of the things that are going on here are extremely problematic,” Schwartz said.

“When someone shows you who they are, believe them,” Rachel Strickland, a lawyer representing the two Georgia election workers, Freeman and Moss, said to the judge. “And I won’t repeat how Mr. Giuliani has shown himself to be dishonest and incompetent and someone who has grossly mismanaged his estate.”

On Tuesday, creditors filed a notice of intent to serve a subpoena for Giuliani for him to testify about his finances on July 9.

RELATED NEWS:

Rudy Giuliani appeals $148 million judgement awarded to Fulton County election workers The mother and daughter volunteered to count votes at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena during the 2020 presidential election.





©2024 Cox Media Group