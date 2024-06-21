Giuliani relists NYC apartment for nearly $1M less than initial asking price amid bankruptcy

ATLANTA — As former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani continues to be plagued by legal troubles, including bankruptcy, his Upper East Side apartment has hit the market once again, this time for nearly $1 million less than what he had initially asked for.

In April 2023, the New York Times reported that the asking price for Giuliani’s apartment was $6.5 million. Three months after listing the property, he dropped the price by $400,000 before taking it off the market altogether.

The apartment has now been relisted by Sotheby’s International Realty for $5.7 million.

The three-bedroom apartment features leaded-glass windows, wood paneling, a massive primary bathroom, western and northern exposures and access from a semi-private elevator.

It also features a library with a wood-burning fireplace, an oak-paneled dining room with a carved plaster ceiling, an eat-in kitchen, a butler’s pantry and a staff room with an ensuite bath.

Giuliani filed for bankruptcy after a jury awarded Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Shay Moss $148 million after they said he continued to spread lies about them tampering with votes from the 2020 election.

RELATED STORIES:

When Giuliani filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December, he said he had less than $10 million in assets but more than $100 million in debt.

Last month, creditors asked a bankruptcy judge to appoint a trustee to oversee Guiliani’s finances because they claim he is hiding his spending and income from them.

Currently, Giuliani is living off of income that he is making from speaking events, personal services, his podcast, and his line of coffee called “Rudy Coffee.”

Creditors have been urging Giuliani to sell his New York and Florida condos “as soon as possible.”

In a court filing last week, the creditors said they “have been asking the debtor (Giuliani) to sell his New York City apartment and Florida condominium for months … The Committee was crystal clear … that the debtor should sell his non-exempt assets, like his Florida condominium, as soon as possible and stop wasting funds and resources on assets that he cannot keep.”

“The debtor’s delay and refusal to sell his multimillion-dollar homes should not be applauded, regardless of how any related upkeep expenses are paid,” the document said.

The money from the sale of his New York apartment will go to help settle part of his debt.

RELATED NEWS:

Rudy Giuliani speaks after being ordered to pay $148M to Fulton election workers

©2024 Cox Media Group