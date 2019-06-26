Gwinnett County celebrating Pride Month for 1st time

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Gwinnett County is celebrating LGBTQ Pride for the first time.
Gwinnett County's Board of Commissioners presented a proclamation Tuesday recognizing LGBTQ residents.
District 2 Commissioner Ben Ku said recognizing LGBTQ residents is a huge step and sends a message that Gwinnett County won't marginalize any type of community.
Ku is the board's first openly gay member.
The Norcross Gay Club will host what is believed to be Gwinnett's first Pride celebration this weekend.
State Rep. Sam Park said the proclamation demonstrates the progress the community is making to be inclusive.
Park is the first openly gay member to serve in the Georgia General Assembly.
According to our news exchange partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com, LGBTQ residents are estimated to make up about 4.5% of Georgia's population.
