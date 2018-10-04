FBI: Data breach reported at Gwinnett Medical Center

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - There has been a data breach at Gwinnett Medical Center, the FBI said Wednesday.
The FBI is “aware of the breach” and “working with all appropriate entities” in an ongoing investigation, FBI Public Affairs Specialist Kevin Rowson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Beth Hardy, a spokeswoman for the hospital system, characterized the event as a “security incident” instead of a breach.
The names, dates of birth and genders of 40 patients were accessed by an unauthorized party and exposed on Twitter, Hardy said. That information has not yet been removed from Twitter, she said.
No Social Security numbers or medical information is believed to be compromised, Hardy said. The hospital system is working to notify all 40 patients whose information has been released online. Patient care has not been affected by the incident, Hardy said.
“We are taking the personal security of information very seriously,” Hardy said. “We are committed to maintaining the confidentiality of our patients.”
The hospital system is cooperating with law enforcement, including the FBI, in investigating the incident.
Gwinnett Medical Center has hospitals in Lawrenceville and Duluth, urgent care centers in Buford and Sugar Hill, and medical group practices across the county.
