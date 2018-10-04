Man stayed in restaurant while leashed dog died outside on hot sidewalk, police say

NEWNAN, Ga. - A Newnan man has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty after police said he left his dog tied up along a sidewalk outside a restaurant to die in the "extreme heat."
Investigators said in a police report that Jon Schuck “continue(d) to sit inside of the restaurant" Tuesday afternoon knowing that his "dog had just died outside" and could not provide the officer “with a legitimate reason” why he didn’t do anything.
The responding officer said a group of people had gathered around the dog when he arrived at the scene after receiving a 911 call about the dog.
A witness told the responding officer that she had “been chasing Mr. Schuck all day about leaving the dog in the heat tied up on a leash,” according to a police report.
Another witness said he had approached Schuck after seeing his dog was having a hard time breathing. He said Schuck “walked around outside, put a newspaper under the dog`s head, went back inside and continued to drink his beverage.”
Schuck was taken to Coweta County Jail where he was later released on $325 bond. His dog was taken to the Auburn University Veterinary Science Division for a necropsy.
