0 National Taco Day: Atlanta deals, specials and the best places to take down a taco

ATLANTA - Taco Tuesday is great and all, but National Taco Day (Thursday, Oct. 4) is when the real celebration goes down. Check out these spots around metro Atlanta to chow down on everyone's Mexican staple, or try some great recipes for making your own at home. All deals are for Oct. 4 only unless otherwise noted.

Looking for cheap tacos and specials?

ATL Taco. The Lenox Square spot from the team behind The Federal is turning Taco Day into a celebration. All week long, diners can spin a prize wheel for prizes and get $1 house tequila shots, $5 32-ounce draft beers and $3 Chicha Morada cocktails with Captain Morgan rum. A DJ will be on hand from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 4.

﻿Lenox Square, 3393 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-841-7559, atl-taco.com/

Babalu Tapas and Tacos: Tacos will be $2 throughout the day. Choose between bibb lettuce cups or corn masa tortillas.

33 Peachtree Place NE, Atlanta. 404-900-9595, eatbabalu.com/

bartaco. The restaurant will serve its #bartacosecret Miso Cod Taco with spiel cod marinated in a blonde miso with sesame aoli, pickled cucumber and shoshito.

Locations in West Midtown, Chastain and Inman Park. bartaco.com/

Chido & Padre’s. Celebrate Taco Day from 6:30-9:30 p.m. with $6 Casamigos tequila margaritas, $3 beer selections and live music. Vote online to help choose the featured taco of the day.

﻿128 E. Andrews Drive, Atlanta. 404-848-9100, chidoandpadres.com/

Chuy's Tex-Mex: Get a free meal if you come in dressed as a taco. In addition, get $1 off Modelo beers, $1 Patron floaters and add a crispy beef taco to any meal for $1.

Locations at Akers Mill, Kennesaw and Perimeter, chuys.com/

Fuzzy's Taco Shop: Get $1 breakfast and Baja-style tacos from open to close.

5325 Windward Pkwy, Alpharetta. 678-916-7674, fuzzystacoshop.com/

Huey Luey’s. Get one free signature taco with any purchase (limit to the first 500 guests, no substitutions, dine-in only). Also look for 16-oz. Texas Margaritas for $8.

﻿Locations in Acworth, Hiram and Sandy Springs. hueylueys.com/

Guaco Joe’s. Get $2 tacos all day long.

﻿2950 New Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. 770-801-0020, guacojoes.com/

Moe’s. Moe’s Loyalty members get a buy two tacos, get one free deal from Oct. 4-7.

﻿Various locations, moes.com/

Monterrey Roswell. ﻿Get $2 street tacos all day long.

﻿2300 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell. 770-650-0430, monterreyroswell.com/

On the Border: The chain is $8.99 endless ground beef and chicken tinga tacos all day long, along with Mexican rice, refried beans and chips and salsa. In addition, get 15 percent off all catering orders of Taco Buffets totaling $200 or more.

Locations in Buckhead, Alpharetta, Buford, Duluth and Kennesaw. ontheborder.com

﻿Red Pepper Taqueria. Get $3 Taco Barbacoa with smoked brisket, pickled onion and guajillo salsa.

Locations in Brookhaven, Buckhead and Decatur. eatredpepper.com/

Taqueria Tsunami. Dine in and receive a free taco of your choice when you purchase a beverage. Limit one taco offer per person.

﻿Locations in Marietta, Roswell, Sandy Springs, Woodstock and Athens. taqueriatsunami.com/

Taco Bell: The chain is bringing back its "gift box" of four tacos for $5, featuring Nacho Cheese, Cool Ranch, Fiery Doritos Locos Taco and a classic Crunch Taco which all come wrapped in gift paper and served in a gift box.

Various locations, tacobell.com

Taco Fiesta: Tacos are $1.50 all day; upgrade to supreme for .50 more. The first 20 people in line get a free taco.

3055 North Point Pkwy., Alpharetta. 678-867-9001, itsatacofiesta.com/

Tin Lizzy’s. Get $2 street tacos with a choice of grilled chicken, grilled steak or carnitas.

﻿Various metro Atlanta locations including East Cobb, Emory Point, downtown Atlanta, Midtown and Buford. tinlizzyscantina.com/

This article was written by Yvonne Zusel, Atlanta Restaurant Scene.

