Duluth police report certain crimes down more than 50% in past year

DULUTH, Ga. — The Duluth Police Department reported that in 2024, three major types of crime had all gone down significantly, each by more than 50% from January to October 2024.

The department said burglaries had fallen 56%, robberies dropped 57% and vehicle thefts had gone down 52%.

Duluth police said it was due in part to multiple “key initiatives,” including:

High-Quality Policing and Community Engagement

Public Safety Ambassadors Program

Real-Time Crime Center

“This reduction in crime is a credit to the outstanding work being done by our Police Officers and Public Safety Ambassadors, our innovative use of technology, and to the strong partnerships we have created within the community,” Police Chief Jacquelyn Carruth said in a statement. “Keeping Duluth safe is a team effort, and I am thankful we have so many hard-working employees and so many engaged and supportive people here in our great City. I look forward to this trend continuing into the new year.”

All of the reductions in crime mentioned by Duluth police were compared to the January to October period in 2023.

Channel 2 Action News has reported on some of these programs in the past.

In August, Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson spoke to members of the police ambassadors about how they assist the police department to free up officers from answering non-emergency calls.

A few months before that, Duluth opened their real-time crime center. Officials told Channel 2 Action News when it opened in March that their state-of-the-art crime center features nearly 400 cameras across the city to aid in tracking down suspects and other public safety needs.

