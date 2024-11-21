Bundle up: Many of you are waking up to the coldest temps since March

ATLANTA — Make sure you grab a coat because many of you are waking up to the coldest air of the season.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says lows are in the upper 30s to 40 degrees across metro Atlanta. Some areas further north are feeling wind chills in the 20s.

Monahan says these are the coldest temperatures that many of us have felt since March.

We’re tracking the temperatures in your neighborhood, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Here’s what to know for Thursday

Sunny and cool today; highs in the mid 50s

Wind gusts up to 30 mph possible this afternoon

Even colder tomorrow morning with lows in the mid 30s across metro Atlanta

Highs only around 50 tomorrow afternoon

Chilly mornings, but afternoons gradually warm up over the weekend

Next chance of rain moves in Tuesday

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]





©2024 Cox Media Group