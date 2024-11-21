City offices to close as Griffin community honors fallen lineman Eric Weems

GRIFFIN, Ga. — The City of Griffin will close its government offices as the community comes together to honor fallen lineman Eric Weems.

Weems died during an accident while working on a power problem in downtown Griffin. Officially, an equipment failure contributed to his death.

Now, the man known for his love of helping others is being honored by city officials and the larger Griffin community with a procession through the city and a church service tribute.

According to officials, all offices and facilities, including customer service Municipal Court, Griffin Golf Course and the landfill and transfer station will close for a day of bereavement in Weems’ honor.

Garbage and recycling pickups scheduled for Thursday have also been postponed until Friday, according to Griffin.

The procession for Weems begins at 10 a.m. and a service will follow at Griffin First Assembly on W. McIntosh Road at 11 a.m.

City employees set up a GoFundMe for Weems’ children and grandchildren, which can be found online here.

For those who wish to send flowers, they are being accepted at Burdens Funeral Home on Williamson Road. Anyone contributing food or cards can send them to 354 N. 19th Street in Griffin, according to the city.

