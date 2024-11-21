Gov. Kemp, members of Congress urge quick passage of hurricane disaster relief package

WASHINGTON — On Wednesday, members of the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate held hearings about an urgent need to pass disaster relief funding for Americans impacted by recent hurricanes.

Channel 2 Washington Correspondent Samantha Manning was at the Capitol, where lawmakers considered their options, and what can be done to help those impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Thousands of businesses, homes and public roads were damaged or destroyed by the force of the storms, and some areas are still without power or fresh running water.

The aftermath of both hurricanes has left a recovery effort that could take years for some parts of the southeast United States.

Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina testified before a Senate Committee that oversees funding and urged lawmakers to pass disaster relief funding.

He’s one member of a bipartisan group of lawmakers urging President Joe Biden to formally request Congress provide aid to help these communities.

“The damage, it is impossible to conceive,” Tillis said.

Biden has heeded that call and requested $100 billion from Congress in disaster relief aid.

Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff is also part of the group of lawmakers urging congressional action and said to put assistance over partisanship.

“We must refuse the temptation to delay or to get dragged into politics,” Ossoff said.

The senator spoke with Channel 2 Action News, focused on how the hurricanes damaged Georgia’s agriculture, echoing concerns of state lawmakers and Gov. Brian Kemp.

“Georgia agriculture was devasted by Hurricane Helene,” Ossoff said. “If we allow these family farms to fold after this storm, rural communities in Georgia will collapse and that’s why I’m bringing Republicans and Democrats together and urging that we pass this disaster relief before the end of the year.”

In a letter to Congress on Tuesday, Kemp requested more than $12 billion in federal assistance to help Georgia’s industries and families recover from Helene’s damage.

Biden’s $100 billion request includes $40 billion for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, $24 billion in relief for impacted farmers and $12 billion for housing, as well as more funds for the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Small Business Administration and more.

