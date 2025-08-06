County commission approves $450,000 for controversial Gwinnett pregnancy center expansion

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County nonprofit for pregnant women will receive $450,000 in taxpayer money to expand its services, despite controversy over its operations.

The Georgia Wellness Group, formerly known as Obria, plans to use the funding to start a new maternity home and expand health services for underserved women.

The funding decision was narrowly approved by Gwinnett County Commissioners as part of an $8.5 million federal funding package for nonprofits.

Critics have labeled the Georgia Wellness Group as a “fake clinic,” but the context does not confirm claims about its licensing status.

“My experience was nothing but feeling safe, empowered and cared for,” said Alani Viena, a former patient of the Georgia Wellness Group.

“We do not coerce. We do not steer them in any certain direction,” Robin Mauck, CEO of Georgia Wellness Group, said.

Commissioner Ben Ku attempted to block the funding.

“I would like to make a motion to approve striking the Georgia Wellness Group items from the action plan,” Ku said during the commission meeting.

Commissioner Jasper Watkins defended the group.

“This is not a fake clinic as it has been alleged in almost all of my emails,” Watkins said.

Mauck said the facility has faced backlash over the group’s practices, which some critics claim are anti-abortion.

Last month, Mauck provided a tour of the new facility, which offers accredited prenatal care for underserved women.

She emphasized that the nonprofit exists to support families and strengthen the community.

The funding package approved by the commissioners supports more than 70 nonprofits working on housing and homelessness issues countywide.

However, the decision to fund the Georgia Wellness Group was met with heated debate.

The maternity home funded by the grant will be able to house up to six mothers and their babies, though the $400,000 awarded will not cover all costs associated with the project.

