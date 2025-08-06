Eagle Scout killed in head-on crash in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager and a 67-year-old man have died after a crash in Cherokee County earlier this week.

Deputies say Luke Burgess, 18, was driving down Fate Conn Road in his Ford Mustang just after 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 4 when a BMW SUV driven by Frank Coe, 67, crossed the center lane and crashed into him.

Investigators say Burgess was pronounced dead on scene after the head-on collision.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Coe was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he later died.

“This is a heartbreaking and tragic accident. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those involved,” said Sheriff Frank Reynolds.

Burgess graduated from Cherokee High School just a few months ago and has since been working with a grading company.

In June, Burgess achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.

"Surrounded by nearly 100 friends and family, Luke gave one of the most sincere and moving speeches I’ve ever heard," Joe Thomas, Committee Chair of Troop 125, said.

TRENDING STORIES:

He says the Troop is shocked and saddened by Burgess’ death.

“Like many boys his age, Luke was full of energy, a little rambunctious, and yes—a bit of a procrastinator,” Thomas wrote in a statement. “Luke had a warm, hardworking spirit and an infectious smile. His passing is a devastating loss, and yet, the impact he made in his short life is undeniable. He touched the lives of so many.”

Deputies say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group