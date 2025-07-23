Controversial pregnancy center wants funding, but Gwinnett critics call them ‘fake’

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County leaders heard opposition Wednesday over a proposal to give nearly $450,000 in federal funding to a faith-based nonprofit that critics say misleads pregnant women.

The Georgia Wellness Group is seeking the money for a maternity home and pediatric services. The organization was formerly known as Obria and aims to provide prenatal care to underserved communities.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson learned that the proposed maternity home would house up to six pregnant women and their babies for up to 18 months after birth.

Reproductive rights advocates attended a Gwinnett Housing & Community Development Division hearing to oppose the funding, calling the organization a crisis pregnancy center that targets vulnerable communities.

“Their primary goal is to shame, pressure and frighten pregnant people from accessing abortion healthcare,” said Dr. Gemma Skuraton, a public health advocate.

But Georgia Wellness Group CEO Robin Mauck defended the organization’s work and credentials.

“We are the only nonprofit providing free and low-cost routine and high-risk pregnancy care,” Mauck said, noting they have served over 800 women since 2021.

Mauck also emphasized their medical standards, saying the organization “strictly adheres to HIPAA privacy regulations and all staff complete annual compliance training.”

Dr. Gary Walker, a Gwinnett-based medical doctor associated with Georgia Wellness Group, pushed back against critics’ claims.

“We are a full-service women’s healthcare clinic. We’re not a fake clinic. We are the real deal,” Walker said.

But critics hoped the money would be spent on other ways to promote public health.

“We know that there are proven ways of being able to provide assistance to families and meeting genuine community needs,” said Alicia Stallworth with Reproductive Freedom for All, “such as expanding community healthcare centers, supporting mobile clinics, finding home visiting programs, strengthening mental health.”

Commissioners are scheduled to vote August 5.

