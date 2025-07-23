DeKalb high school student dies after football practice

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A student at a DeKalb County high school has died after suffering a “medical emergency” during football practice.
The school district confirmed that a student at Arabia Mountain High School became ill during practice on Tuesday and later died.
His cause of death has not been released.
There will be grief counselors at the school for students and staff.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and school during this difficult time,” the district wrote in a statement.
The student has not been identified.
