Georgia teen charged after car found with racist, lewd language parked in front of gym

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia teen is facing multiple charges after deputies said they found a car with racist and lewd language written on it.

On Saturday, Centerville police were called to Crunch Fitness about a disturbance involving a vehicle with racist and lewd language on it.

When officers arrived, they found that the vehicle to had several vehicle violations, including an expired tag and suspended registration.

Authorities said the car also had lewd sexual language on it and was in the presence of children under the age of 14. The car was later towed for the violations as part of Georgia law.

On Tuesday, Centerville officers said the investigation led to the arrest of 17-year-old Sage Kolbe at his Centerville home.

Kolbe is charged with removing or affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal or misrepresent and knowingly driving a vehicle with suspected, canceled or revoked registration.

He was taken to the Houston County Detention Center.

“This incident was investigated as a collaborative effort with our local law enforcement agencies in Middle Georgia. The overwhelming amount of information that was provided by the public was critical in identifying this subject. More arrests may be pending,” said Chief Cedric Duncan.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call CPD at 478-953-4222.

