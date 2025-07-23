‘Devoted father’ identified as man found shot to death in Gwinnett church parking lot

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have identified the man found dead in the parking lot of a church on Tuesday morning.
Investigators say 28-year-old Oscar Alexis Cruz was found shot to death in the parking lot of Canon United Methodist Church on Webb Gin House Road.
His family says Cruz, who everyone knew as Oz, was a “devoted father, and truly one of the sweetest souls you could ever meet.”
They say he leaves behind a son, Hendrix.
Investigators said they do not believe the church has any connection to the homicide.
Police have not released any details about possible suspects or motives.
The family has established a GoFundMe campaign to help offset funeral costs.
