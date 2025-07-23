Former GA deputy arrested after scuffling with deputies on the beach in Panama City Beach

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — A former Floyd County deputy was arrested earlier this month after deputies in Panama City Beach, Florida, say he threatened to stab someone at a beachside condominium.

On Friday, July 11, a deputy responded to the Regency Towers rental condominiums in Panama City Beach after someone called 911, reporting that a man was sitting in their beach chair and refusing to leave.

As a deputy arrived at the scene, dispatch told them that the man threatened to stab people, but no one saw any weapons on him.

When the deputy explained that he couldn’t sit in a beach chair that someone else had purchased and asked him to move, the man refused.

After other deputies arrived, and they tried to get him to move, he continued to refuse.

When deputies tried to take him into custody, they say he pushed at a deputy’s arm to try to get away, began to jerk his arms away, and tuck them underneath him.

Once they had him in handcuffs, a deputy asked him his name, and he replied, “John Doe.”

Deputies then spoke with the victim, who showed deputies that the man had broken two beach chairs while resisting arrest. Deputies say he also drank a $15 alcoholic slushy that the victim had purchased.

During their investigation, deputies learned that the man harassed a family sitting with their children, who then called 911, before he walked down to the beach and threatened to stab numerous people.

Witnesses said the man was attempting to give money to children in the pool, didn’t pay his bar tab, and stood over the family of the children, harassing them.

On his way to the Bay County Jail, deputies say the man continued to try to slip out of his handcuffs.

When he arrived at the Bay County Jail, deputies discovered he had a handcuff key hidden on his body.

When deputies reviewed video footage from inside the patrol vehicle, they saw him trying to unlock his handcuffs.

Once he was in jail, deputies determined his name was Christopher Adam Cook, a deputy with the Floyd County, Georgia Sheriff’s Office.

Cook was charged with theft, resisting arrest, possession of a concealed handcuff key while in custody (a felony), providing false ID to a law enforcement officer, and disorderly conduct.

When asked for a comment, a representative from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said, “He has resigned from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.”

