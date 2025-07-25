Pregnancy nonprofit opens doors to defend work amid Gwinnett funding controversy

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County nonprofit is pushing back against criticism as county leaders consider giving the organization approximately $450,000 in federal HUD funding.

Georgia Wellness Group CEO Robin Mauck opened the nonprofit’s new Gwinnett County facility to Channel 2 Action News on Friday, hoping to explain what the organization does.

“Just because we don’t provide an abortion doesn’t make us a fake clinic,” Mauck said. “All of our doctors are licensed; they’re credentialed.”

The tour included medical exam rooms, ultrasound suites, and social services offices where the nonprofit provides prenatal care to women who often can’t afford to find it elsewhere.

Critics attended a Gwinnett Housing and Community Development Division hearing on Wednesday to oppose a proposal that would reward the nonprofit with HUD funding.

The proposed funding would go toward supporting a maternity home and pediatric services.

Still, reproductive rights advocates called the organization a “fake clinic” that targets vulnerable communities.

“These are facilities that are ideologically based, primarily to prevent pregnant people who are scared from getting an abortion,” said Agbo Ikor, with Spark Reproductive Justice NOW.

Georgia Wellness Group was formerly affiliated with a controversial national nonprofit named Obria. However, Mauck said they are no longer associated with Obria, and their aim is to provide prenatal care to underserved communities.

Mauck defended the organization’s approach to counseling pregnant women.

“We educate her on all her three options, whether it be termination, carry to term, or adoption,” Mauck said. “We let her make that decision. Education is powerful. Education is knowledge. We do not coerce. We do not steer them in any certain direction.”

Gwinnett County Commissioners are scheduled to vote Aug. 5 on the funding request.

