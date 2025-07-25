2 dead in major crash that shut down South Fulton road

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — All lanes of Fulton Industrial Boulevard are blocked in the City of South Fulton after a crash on Friday afternoon.
Police confirmed that two people are dead after a crash on Fulton Industrial Boulevard near Robinson Drive.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the crash site and found at least four cars involved, two of which suffered major damage.
The is a developing story. Get the latest details on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.
All northbound and southbound lanes are currently closed as police investigate.
Neither victim has been identified.
Police have not commented on what led up to the crash.
