Champ to the rescue: 2-legged Chihuahua helps save owner’s life

ATLANTA — A two-legged rescue dog is credited with helping rescue its owner during a life-threatening medical emergency.

“I don’t know if I would be here if I hadn’t heeded his warning,” Andrew Kuzyk told Channel 2’s Tom Regan.

Kuzyk and his pup, Champ, are pretty much inseparable. It’s been that way since he adopted the Chihuahua seven years ago after he was rejected at birth by his mother.

“They were going to get rid of it for good. And I said, ‘No, you’re not,’” Kuzyk said.

One night a few months ago, Kuzyk fell asleep on the floor when all of a sudden Champ started acting up and pushing on his chest.

“He usually doesn’t do that. He’ll cuddle, but the jumping, that was a little out of tune for him. I knew something had to be pretty wrong with him doing that,” he said.

